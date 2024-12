RONALDO SE SELI U TURSKU? Oglasio se Murinjo i sve otkrio

🚨❌ José Mourinho: "Cristiano Ronaldo will not come to Fenerbahce. I've three good strikers and I don’t need another one".



"Cristiano will always be Cristiano, but I don't want him because I'm satisfied with my strikers".



| Ademola Lookman |Odumodu | Deji Adeyanju | Reno |… pic.twitter.com/cg08nkvvGv — T.M (@tmofficially) December 7, 2024