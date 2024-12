KINEZI ŠIRE PANIKU: Selektor Srbije Dragan Stojković Piksi ima novi klub?

🇷🇸➡️🇨🇳



According to Chinese media, Dragan Stojkovic will become the head coach of Beijing Guoan. The 59 yo former Yugoslavia and Belgrade Red Star captain and current head coach of the Serbia national team coached Guangzhou R&F from 2015 to 2020.#CSL #CSL2025 pic.twitter.com/GkKfrhyDdb — HOTPOT FOOTBALL (@HotpotFootball) December 6, 2024