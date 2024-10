SKANDAL DRMA AFRIČKI FUDBAL: Nigerijci zaglavljeni na aerodromu! Neće igrati meč protiv Libije! (FOTO)

🚨 The Nigeria squad were completely stranded in a Libyan airport for over 16 hours and there was NO food and drink available either.



Victor Osimhen has come out on social media and criticised the ‘inhumane’ conditions the players were in. 🇳🇬



(Source: @PoojaMedia) pic.twitter.com/3gNVHRgoJC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 14, 2024