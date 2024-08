SRBIN ISPALIO BARSU KAO SRBIJU! Stefan Bajčetić odlučio da ode iz Liverpula u ovaj klub

🔴⚪️✈️ Stefan Bajcetić to RB Salzburg, here we go! No chance for Barcelona even with attempts overnight.



Barça issues with Financial Fair Play block the move and they can’t proceed with La Liga limits.



Bajcetić leaves #LFC to join Salzburg, travel and medical today. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/ovTT71oLFu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024