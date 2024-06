JADNO I BEDNO! Albanci za kraj dobili šamarčinu kakvu ne pamte

- Spain must be held accountable for displaying such provocative banners towards Kosovo. @EURO2024 should take action against these despicable actions of Spanish (or Serbian chetniks disguised as Spanish) fans.



🇽🇰- The Republic of Kosovo is an independent state and no one dares… pic.twitter.com/8iOxuhAxgn — Kaltrina Kamberi (@ThisisKaltri) June 24, 2024