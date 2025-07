PREMINULA LEGENDARNA PEVAČICA: "Pridružila se nebeskom horu"

RIP Welsh star Iris Williams OBE. What a voice & talent. I watched Iris perform the haunting He Was Beautiful (Cavatina) several times whilst working at BBC Radio Wales including

the Royal Voices of a Nation Concert in 1999. Fond memories of meeting her. My heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/sbE1wOqqVK — Kevin Hughes (@Popprince) July 11, 2025