RASKOMADAO TELA GEJ PARA, GLAVE STAVIO U ZAMRZIVAČ: Poroti se smučilo zbog monstruoznog snimka, jedan nije došao na suđenje (FOTO)

A man has been found guilty of murdering two men and dumping their remains in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge.



Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on 8 July last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s… pic.twitter.com/x6inFgbC9K — ITV News West Country (@itvwestcountry) July 21, 2025