AMERIKA POKAZALA MOĆNO ORUŽJE Objavljen novi snimak bombardera "Spirit", sa kojim su SAD napale Iran (FOTO/VIDEO)

The U.S. Department of Defense has released footage and images showing 7 B-2A “Spirit” Long-Range Stealth Bombers with the 509th Bomb Wing, armed with 2 GBU-57A/B MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) 30,000lb “Bunker Buster” Bombs each, departing from Whiteman Air Force Base in… pic.twitter.com/NvD9pyLRpE — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 23, 2025