RUSI ŽESTOKO NAPALI KIJEV RAKETAMA I DRONOVIMA: Više mrtvih, desetine povređeno (FOTO/VIDEO)

‼️Ukraine: 6 killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv



Dozens more injured. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, Russians destroyed an entire section of a multi-storey residential building.



Rescuers are clearing the rubble — the death toll may rise.



🔺Eight districts of the city were…