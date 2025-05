‼️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a "maximum unsuccessful" attack in Toretsk — Ukrainian enemy resources



▪️The 100th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Toretsk suffered heavy losses, claims the DS resource working for the Ukrainian GUR.

➖“The other day,… pic.twitter.com/Tyu5Xm9q8f — dana (@dana916) May 11, 2025