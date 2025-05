STRAŠNE SCENE IZ KONGA - VIŠE OD 100 POGINULO, VEĆINA DECA: Prvi snimci velikih poplava (VIDEO)

This is heart-breaking and as always, won't get the coverage it deserves 😭



47 children have died after the Bieka River overflowed, devastating Kasaba village in South Kivu’s Fizi territory, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The flood claimed more than 70 lives, with entire… pic.twitter.com/GxdRhTWJVP — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) May 10, 2025