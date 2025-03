TRAMPOVI LJUDI SLUČAJNO DODALI NOVINARA U GRUPU: Tamo objavljivali ratne planove (FOTO)

Incredible and rare look into the inner workings of our national security apparatus - would highly recommend reading



Hilariously though, Jeffrey Goldberg spends half the article whining about the fact that top government officials - including Vance, Hegseth, etc - used Signal to… pic.twitter.com/p5kdDF5ALj — Adi (tradeyourmeme.com) (@aditya_baradwaj) March 24, 2025