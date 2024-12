POSLE POKUŠAJA DRŽAVNOG UDARA: Seul ostaje bez milijardi dolara od jedne evropske zemlje (VIDEO)

🇰🇷🛑🇵🇱 South Korea may postpone the delivery of K2 tanks worth 9 trillion won ($6.27 billion) to Poland because of the martial law announced last week, Yonhap wrote, citing sources.



The contract was about the delivery of 820 units. There are also doubts about the fulfillment of… pic.twitter.com/LxNjGKdavP — Hawkeye1812Z (@Hawkeye1745) December 9, 2024