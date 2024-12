BAŠAR EL ASAD NAPUSTIO DAMASK: DŽihadisti opljačkali Centralnu banku Sirije; Talibani i EU uz teroriste (FOTO/VIDEO)

🇸🇾👀 Syrian rebels have entered Assad's palace in Damascus. What Russia has been building in this country for almost 10 years has been destroyed.



‼️ This morning, the rebels announced the beginning of a new era. People in Syria are celebrating in the streets. pic.twitter.com/qqH9q3qLY6 — MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 8, 2024