IAKO NISU PRONAŠLI TELA, POLICIJA IZJAVILA DA SU POGINULI: Obustavljena potraga za alpinistima na Novom Zelandu

U.S., Canadian Climbers Missing On New Zealand’s Mount Cook

The missing are Kurt Blair (56) - an IFMGA-certified mountain guide; Carlos Romero (50).

The name of the Canadian has not been shared.

Police revealed they “do not believe the men have survived”.https://t.co/gVTRblfWbA pic.twitter.com/9AHdO6Ta4X — 4sport.ua (@4sportua) December 6, 2024