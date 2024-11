JEZIVI SNIMCI: Putnici beže nakon što se ruski avon zapalio na pisti u Antaliji (VIDEO)

Engine fire breaks out on an Azimuth Sukhoi Superjet 100 after landing at Antalya Airport in Turkey.



Local media reports that the fire was quickly extinguished and that all 79 on board have been evacuated safely.



A statement by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said,… pic.twitter.com/u9CLqRQ1Q1 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 24, 2024