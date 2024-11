DVA AMERIČKA BRODA NA UDARU HUTA: Letele rakete i dronovi, napeto u moreuzu (FOTO)

A multiple-missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on two US warships has been thwarted, the Pentagon has said.



At least eight drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles and three anti-ship cruise missiles were aimed at the USS Stockdale and the USS Spruance. pic.twitter.com/egQcuddtFl — Kayne Hunter (@KayneHunter1988) November 13, 2024