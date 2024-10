KOLIKI SU GUBICI TEHERANA U IZRAELSKOM NAPADU? Da li su Rusi rukovali PVO sistemom S-400 (VIDEO)

⚡️🇮🇱🇮🇷Even I don't believe Israel is quite *that* incompetent. There's only 2 possibilities:



1. This is a face-saving 'hand-shake' strike. Iran allowed a symbolic attack to even up the score and lower tensions.



2. Reports for past few weeks that Russia was providing advanced… pic.twitter.com/oJARsr6nGL — SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) October 26, 2024