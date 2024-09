PRONAĐEN POSLE 70 GODINA: Otet kao dečak u Kaliforniji

#LuisArmandoAlbino is alive.



70 years ago, at only 6YO old, Luis was lured with the promise of candy by a woman who abducted him.



A couple ended up raising him as their own.



He became a marine and a firefighter.



After all these decades, Luis was reunited with his brother.



I… pic.twitter.com/sSkQtTjnB9 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) September 23, 2024