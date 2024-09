PUKLA BRANA IZMEĐU POLJSKE I ČEŠKE: Ciklon Boris izazvao "apokalipsu", stižu dramatični snimci (VIDEO)

#BREAKING



In Czech Ostrava, a embankment was breached at the confluence of the Oder and Opava rivers. Firefighters and police pyrotechnicians are trying to plug the hole. The city is under evacuation of residents living near the river.#powódź #Czech #Odra #Powodź #Flood… pic.twitter.com/BJmWdmDZmo — 🌐 Short Reports 🌐 (@ShortReportOnX) September 16, 2024