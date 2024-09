"SKHRANI SMO I OGORČENI" Bajden preti - Platićete za zločine

Today, @VP and I met in the Situation Room with the U.S. hostage deal negotiation team following the murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages by Hamas.



We are devastated and outraged. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes.



We also discussed next… pic.twitter.com/5aLADss2CS — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2024