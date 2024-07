‼️🇷🇺 “🅾️valiant” break through to Yasnobrodovka, advancing to Pokrovsk from Avdeevka

▪️During the offensive in the Pokrovsky direction, the forces of the “Center” group of troops again knocked out the Ukrainian Armed Forces from their landing positions and advanced to… pic.twitter.com/9hHgnhK9lh — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) June 27, 2024