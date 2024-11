LET KAO ROĐENDANSKI POKLON: Troje ljudi poginulo u padu aviona u Sloveniji (FOTO)

#Breaking #Ongoing a private Cessna 172 crashed in Gančani (Slovenia). All 4 aboard died. First reports state weather was poor in the region (fog and visibility). Aircraft [Registration “S5-DLM”] was operated by “Letalski center Maribor”. Updates when possible. Source… pic.twitter.com/nBYNwuDuNn — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) November 17, 2024