OTKRIĆE KOJE ZBUNJUJE ARHEOLOGE: Cipele za džinove pronađene kod Hadrijanovog zida

🚨 Giant-Sized Roman Footwear Found Near Hadrian’s Wall



Archaeologists at Magna Fort, near Hadrian’s Wall, unearthed rare Roman shoes up to 32.6 cm long—size EU 49—far larger than typical finds. Of 32 shoes recovered, 25% exceed 30 cm, suggesting a uniquely tall or specialized… pic.twitter.com/1sWbpVKpJ3 — History Content (@HistContent) July 12, 2025