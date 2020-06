View this post on Instagram

“Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found.” . Per the Santa Fe New Mexican. . “Forrest Fenn said the chase is over and claims his treasure has been found. . ‘It's true,’ he said in a phone call Sunday, adding that the finder of his chest located his valuable goods in the wilderness ‘a few days ago.’ . Fenn did not want to give any clues as to where the treasure was found or who found it. ‘The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He’s from back East,’ he said, adding that it was confirmed from a photograph the man sent him. . Asked how he felt, Fenn said it's been quite the decade. ‘I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over,’ Fenn said.” . Stay tuned for updates.