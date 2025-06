VELIKI USPEH AMRIKANKE: Koko Gof je uradila nešto što se čekalo od 1982. godine

21, 73 - Coco Gauff (21 years and 73 days) is the youngest American to reach back-to-back Women’s Singles semi-finals at Roland Garros since Andrea Jaeger (16 years and 354 days) in 1982. Comeback.#RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/Oxbpd9R7P8 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 4, 2025