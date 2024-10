KAKVA SENZACIJA SRPKINJE! Olga Danilović u neverovatnom meču razbila prvog nosioca za istorijsko finale

Olga Danilovic forces a third set after winning the second 6-4 against No. 1 seed Katerina Siniakova at the WTA 250 in Guangzhou.



Much better set from Danilovic, less unforced errors and no break points faced on serve. pic.twitter.com/pdSany5KqQ — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) October 26, 2024