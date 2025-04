KAKAV POTEZ VELIKOG MIHAELA ŠUMAHERA: Napravio je to uz pomoć supruge, ovim potezom sve je dirnuo (FOTO)

Michael Schumacher has signed a special helmet to be worn by fellow Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart during a tribute lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix circuit on Sunday to raise funds for dementia research ❤️



Schumacher had been helped to write the initials MS on the white helmet. pic.twitter.com/bfHmOlSU07 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 13, 2025