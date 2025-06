RUSI POTVRDILI! Evo ko je novi trener KK Zenit

OFFICIALLY: Aleksander Sekulic is the new head coach of Zenit 🤝🏻



Contract with the Slovenian specialist is set for the 2025/26 season, with an option to extend under a "1+1" scheme.



Welcome to St. Petersburg! pic.twitter.com/Ewn626tpDy — Zenit Basketball Club (@zenitbasket) June 24, 2025