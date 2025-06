"OL STAR" SE MENJA IZ KORENA, Nikola Jokić će dobiti priliku da zablista kao nikada! (VIDEO)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirms there will be USA vs. the World in the 2026 All-Star Game 👀



"I'm not exactly sure what the format will be yet. I paid a lot of attention to what the NHL did, which was a huge success."@craigcartonlive | @DannyParkins | @markschlereth pic.twitter.com/WsEzhe4Jkk — Breakfast Ball (@BrkfstBallOnFS1) June 4, 2025