SJAJNE VESTI ZA INZAGIJA PRED FINALE LIGE ŠAMPIONA! Inter završio novo pojačanje

🚨⚫️🔵 EXCL: Luis Henrique to Inter, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Brazilian winger to join from OM.



Presidents Marotta and Longoria got deal done today for €25m package, waiting to get sorted payment terms.



Luis will sign 5 year deal, ready for Club World Cup. pic.twitter.com/1ihHPT9Ntm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2025