ŠTA RADI MILAN?! Doveo portugalsko "čudo od deteta", a na leto planiraju još jednog Srbina?! (FOTO)

🚨🔴⚫️ João Félix to AC Milan, here we go! Official bid accepted by Chelsea for straight loan with no buy option.



Salary covered by AC Milan and package in excess of £5m with loan fee.



João now set for AC Milan medical after his green light to the move last night. 🩺 pic.twitter.com/3xb0LO5XHP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025