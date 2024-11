MALI, TI ĆEŠ BITI IGRAČ! Kakav "bezobrazluk" i gol Zvezdinog klinca Barseloni (VIDEO)

Vasilije Kostov left the U17 national team to face Barcelona in the #UEFAYouthLeague. His through ball led to the penalty, and he showed serious nerve by scoring with a Panenka.



I wonder if he and goalkeeper Radanović will be back to face 🇹🇷 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zZlLi9g213 — Serbian Football Scout (@SerbFootyScout) November 6, 2024