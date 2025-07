TRAMP ZAPRETIO DEPORTACIJOM, PA TOTALNO PROMENIO PRIČU: Evo šta sada Ilon Mask kaže o predsedniku SAD

Here is the full quote from President Trump when I asked him if he’ll deport Elon Musk: “I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.” pic.twitter.com/BJ2EmRHWas — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 1, 2025