HAOS NA ULICAMA AFRIČKE ZEMLJE: U Keniji krvavi protesti na desetine ljudi povređeno, ima i mrtvih (VIDEO)

There is a Revolution going on in Kenya. The CNN, BBC & DW are covering the countrywide protests. No music, no food, no carnival; the people of Kenya are angry with William Ruto. Young people have taken over their country. ✊#SiriNiNumbers #ThirdLiberation pic.twitter.com/qaL9YYgSI8 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 25, 2025