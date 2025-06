IRAN POGODIO ZGRADU MOSADA: Prvi snimci brutalnog udara Teherana (VIDEO)

🇮🇷⚡️🇮🇱 This morning, one of Iran's strikes hit a Unit 8200 facility in #Glilot, where Mossad bases are located. #Iran #IranUnderAttack #IsraeliranWar



Overall, Iran's morning attack targeted Mossad and #IDF Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN) facilities. pic.twitter.com/P2XyrYy5pv — News.Az (@news_az) June 17, 2025