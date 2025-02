NOVI IRANSKI PROJEKTILI: Teheran predstavio Etemad, spreman za 5 minuta i doseže do Izraela (VIDEO)

Footage shows Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian overseeing the unveiling of a new ballistic missile named “Etemad” with a range of 1,700 kilometers.



The missile, which is 16 meters long and 1.25 meters in diameter, carries a guided warhead until it hits the desired target. — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) February 2, 2025