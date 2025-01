OVO JE AUTOMOBIL KOJI JE USMRTIO LJUDE U NJU ORLEANSU: Povređeno preko 30 osoba (FOTO)

Breaking News 🗞️



The death toll has risen to 12 in Bourbon Street, New Orleans, as a white SUV/pick up truck ploughed into New Years revellers.



This is thought to be an image of the vehicle used. It has Texas plates.



The suspect may have got out & opened fire with a rifle. pic.twitter.com/iPlbd6PBBN — THE X FRONT (@TheXFront) January 1, 2025