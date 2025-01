ODBRANA OD TERORA DŽIHADISTA U SIRIJI: Sveštenici naoružani automatima, hrišćanski „gerilci“ iz zasede eliminišu ekstremiste

.

HTS Al Qaeda parading through #Damascus - mostly Jihadist, not Syrian, flags on display, & many of the terrorists in masks.



Does anyone seriously believe these fanatics will bring stability to Syria, or that Syria won't become an exporter of terror?

. pic.twitter.com/FUNiAF4KK3 — Doloroso - #FBPE (@Pyrmha) December 27, 2024