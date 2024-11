UKRAJINCI NAPALI 1.500 KM UNUTAR TERITORIJE RUSIJE: Udar na naftnu rafineriju na samoj granici Evrope (FOTO/VIDEO)

🇷🇺🔥 Several explosions are said to have occurred in Ufa, Russia, following activities in the air. What exactly happened and what was hit is still unclear. A news blackout has been imposed.



The city, located almost 1300 km behind the contact line, contains numerous military… pic.twitter.com/rlSOptTr3G — Barong (@Barong369) October 31, 2024