STRAŠNI SNIMCI IZ LIBANA, KRVI NA SVE STRANE: Preko 2.800 boraca Hezbolaha povređeno kada su im eksplodirali pejdžeri (VIDEO)

The pagers are generally kept in their pockets.



This means Israel is literally blowing off Hezbollah testicles all across Lebanon today. Hundreds of them.



Well deserved.



pic.twitter.com/uzKvjDa6DA — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 17, 2024