TULSI UPOZORILA: Glas za Kamalu je glas za rat

Remember: A vote for Kamala is a vote for Dick Cheney, Hillary Clinton, and the woke warmongering cabal. A vote for Kamala is a vote for war, war, and more war — and with it, more infringement on our liberties in the name of “national security.” pic.twitter.com/Ejtg6LCCb6 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 9, 2024