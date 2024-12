TRAMPOV POTPREDSEDNIK UNIŠTIO KURTIJEVU PLAĆENICU: Ivana Stradner o Maskovoj "opasnoj“ izjavi, DŽej Di Vens upitao koliko novca dobija

This is SO dangerous. If this is not clear enough- that’s what he also wants to do in USA.



If the AfD wins in Germany, we are going to have a very different world. AfD is not only dangerous for Europe but also for USA.



Too bad that many people can’t connect the dots… pic.twitter.com/XUsAAMsoBt — Ivana Stradner (@ivanastradner) December 20, 2024