"PRIŠTINA UBIJA DIJALOG" Petković: Bisljimi u Briselu odbio da razgovara o svim temama

Bislimi in Brussels yesterday: refused to discuss missing persons, called the Official Visits Agreement non-existent, slammed Elektrosever as abnormal, rejected the EU Draft Statute for CSM— all in front of Lajčak and his team. Pristina is killing the dialogue! https://t.co/bqHIAWRckB — Petar Petković (@PetkovicPetar) July 3, 2024