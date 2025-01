SUPERKOMPJUTER JE REKAO SVOJE: Evo ko će proći dalje u Ligi šampiona!

🔥 All is set for an amazing last round in the Champions League.



⏰ 18 matches will start at the same time on Wednesday, 29 January at 21:00 CET.



✅ 6/8 Top 8 spots to be confirmed.



📈 6/24 Top 24 spots to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/E5eTGjxCfg — Football Rankings (@FootRankings) January 24, 2025