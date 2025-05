NASMEJALA SVE DO SUZA: Sabalenka dobila najčudnije pitanje, evo kakav je odgovor usledio (VIDEO)

Journalist to Sabalenka " Did you know you were a beauty standard for Italy? Fans told Jannik he was as Handsome as Sabalenka" 😭😭😭

Aryna bursts out laughing and says " I always felt connected to Italy to be honest" 😂😂😂 LOL #IBI25 pic.twitter.com/ek2oQg3CRB — Liviefromparis 🇫🇷🤸🏼‍♀️🎾 (@Livieparis2024) May 6, 2025