NADAL GLEDA I NE VERUJE: Novak Đoković je upravo uzeo još jedan Rafin rekord!

Novak Djokovic has equalled Nadal's record for most weeks ranked in the Top 2.



🇷🇸Djokovic 596 weeks

🇪🇸Nadal 596 weeks

🇨🇭Federer 528 weeks



Novak Djokovic now has the most weeks as #1 and the most weeks in the Top 2 and Top 3. pic.twitter.com/FiYV6RQcu9 — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) August 11, 2024