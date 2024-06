OLGA DANILOVIĆ ISPISALA ISTORIJU: Srpkinja je uradila nešto što niko pre nje nije uspeo

1 - Olga Danilovic has become the first player in the Open Era to claim a Women's Singles match win at a Grand Slam event by a score of 0-6 7-5 7-6. Rollercoaster.#rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/P3p7vWcJUw — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 31, 2024