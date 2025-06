BARSELONA SE POJAČAVA IZ LA LIGE: Katalonci žele reprezentativca Španije

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona have decided to activate the Nico Williams deal option after getting player’s total priority.



Barça will need more rounds of talks with his agent as they’d need to discuss terms of €58m release clause with Athletic.



Not advanced yet; but Barça are now trying. pic.twitter.com/Y8YBmPVmUE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2025