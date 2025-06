NOVA "BOMBA" U TURSKOJ! Šampion Galatasaraj dovodi fudbalera Bajerna?

🚨🇹🇷 Understand Galatasaray are now optimistic and confident to get Leroy Sané deal done!



Galatasaray board and president now confident to get green light from Sané and bring him to the club.



Negotiations well underway. 💣💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/44b3pfhmQn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2025